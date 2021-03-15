The University of Lucknow will conclude the online application process today for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) BEd on its official website. Interested candidates can apply for JEE BEd 2021-2023 at lkouniv.ac.in.

The UP JEE BEd 2021 examination will be held on May 19.

Steps to register for UP JEE BEd 2021:

Visit the official website at lkouniv.ac.in Click on JEE BEd Admission 2021 - 23 Click on online form submission Register and fill in the application form Upload the documents, pay the application fee and submit Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply UP JEE BEd 2021.

Candidates holding graduation degree with at least 50% marks or engineering degree with 55% marks from any government recognised university can apply for the examination.

Important dates:

Last date to apply for JEE BEd 2021: March 15

Last date to apply For JEE BEd 2021 with late charges: March 23

Admit card release date: May 10

UP JEE BEd 2021 examination date: May 19

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 1500. For candidates belonging to SC, ST category, the applicable fee will be Rs 750. However, candidates applying after the last day of the form submission will have to pay the late fee i.e., the amount will be increased to Rs 2,500 and Rs 1,200, respectively.

According to the notification, the entrance examination will have two papers, of which Paper A will have objective type questions and Paper B will have descriptive type questions. A total of 100 questions will be asked for 200 marks.