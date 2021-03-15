The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the Class 10, 12 results 2021 on its official website. Students who appeared for the Class 10, 12 examinations can check and download their results from the official website results.nios.ac.in.

NIOS announced the release of Class 10, 12 results on Twitter earlier today.

“Dear Learners, Result of the Public Examination for Secondary and Senior Secondary courses held in January/February 2021 is now declared and available at https://results.nios.ac.in,” wrote NIOS on Twitter.

The NIOS Class 10 and 12 board examinations were conducted from January 22 to February 15, 2021.

Steps to check the NIOS Class 10, 12 result:

Visit the official website results.nios.ac.in Click on the link to check NIOS Class 10, 12 result hyperlink Key in your login credentials The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

NIOS Public Exam 2021:

Last week, NIOS announced the dates for the March-April 2021 public exam for Secondary and Senior Secondary courses that will be held in June. The registration and fee payment will commence on March 1.