The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced that it will conduct the On-Demand Examination (ODE) 2021 for Secondary and Senior Secondary courses from March 15 onwards. The exam will be conducted at NIOS HQ, NIOS regional centres and Kendriya Vidyalayas.

The ODE registration and fee submission will be available on the NIOS web portal nios.ac.in and sdmis.nios.ac.in on March 1, NIOS said in a notice.

Here is the NIOS ODE 2021 notification.

Date of ODE 2021 exam:

At NIOS HQ: 4 days in a week (Tuesday to Friday)

At NIOS regional centre: 3 days in a week (Tuesday to Thursday)

At Kendriya Vidyalayas: 2 days in a week (Wednesday and Thursday)

NIOS Public Exam 2021

Last week, NIOS announced the dates for the March-April 2021 public exam for Secondary and Senior Secondary courses that will be held in June. The registration and fee payment will commence on March 1.

Here is the NIOS notice on Public Exam (March-April) 2021.