The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore has announced the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY 2020) exam result on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result on the official website kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.

The shortlisted candidates will receive an email about the selection and information regarding the documents to be submitted. IISc KVPY 2020 entrance examination was conducted on January 31.

“The marks of all the candidates who appeared for the Aptitude Test can be obtained during the month of April 2021 and the exact date will be updated soon,” read the statement on the official website.

Steps to download the IISc KVPY 2020 result:

Visit the official website kvpy.iisc.ernet.in Click on, “KVPY Fellowship Award - 2020 : Click here for the results” Click on different streams The IISC KVPY results 2020 will appear on the screen 6.Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the IISc KVPY 2020 result.

The entrance examination is conducted for bachelors, masters and integrated degree fellowship programmes in the field of science.

KVPY provides fellowships to students with upto Rs 20,000 and Rs 28,000 to graduate and postgraduate students, respectively. The monthly stipend for graduate students is Rs 5,000 and for postgraduate students is Rs 7,000.

Indian Institute of Science has also released KVPY SA Mock Test and KVPY SB/SX Mock Test on the official website. These mock tests will be beneficial for KVPY preparation.