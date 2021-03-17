Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to the post of Agriculture Supervisor (Krishi Parvekshak) on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 882 Agriculture Supervisor posts.

Here’s direct link to RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor recruitment notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age Limit: Candidates applying for the post should not be less than the age of 18 years and not more than the age of 39 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Applicants must hold a Bachelor degree in Agriculture i.e., B.Sc in Agriculture/B.Sc Hons in Agriculture or 10+2 standard in the stream of agriculture. The candidates must possess knowledge of Rajasthan’s culture and have the ability to work with Devnagiri scripts.

Selection process

The selection for the posts of Agriculture Supervisor will be done on the basis of the examination of 300 marks. The examination will be held for 2 hours.

Further details about the exam centre, date, and admit card will be made available to the candidates on the official website in due course.

Here’s direct link to apply for RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor recruitment 2021.

Steps to apply for RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor recruitment 2021: