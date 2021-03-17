The Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) March exam 2021 admit card has been released. Candidates who have registered for the SWAYAM March exam can download their hall tickets online at swayam.gov.in.

The SWAYAM March exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on March 25 and 26.

In the wake of COVID-19 situation and to ensure social distancing and proper sanitization process, exam authorities have decided to change the timing of afternoon shift of SWAYAM examination. “Afternoon exams, which were earlier scheduled from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM has now been changed to 3.00 PM TO 6.00 PM,” reads the official notice.

Here’s direct link to download SWAYAM March 2021 admit card.

Steps to download SWAYAM March 2021 admit card: