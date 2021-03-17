The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the Maharashtra Engineering Services Preliminary Exam 2020 admit card on its official website. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the MPSC’s official website mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in.

The Maharashtra Engineering Services Preliminary Exam 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on March 27, 2021.

“The candidates are required to bring their printed admit card along with a photo ID proof. Candidates will not be allowed to entre the examination hall without the admit card,” read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to check the MPSC’s official notification.

The 2020 Engineering Services exam is being conducted to fill a total of 218 vacancies. The application process began on March 18, 2020, and the last day apply for the 2020 Engineering Service exam was April 7, 2020.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in On the homepage, click on the admit card download hyperlink Key in your login credentials and submit The admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the MPSC Engineering Services Preliminary Exam 2020 admit card.

If the candidates face any difficulty in downloading the admit card, they may contact the helpdesk on 022-61316402 or send an email at mpsc.support@mahaonline.gov.in and suvidha.mahaonline.gov.in.

The selection process will be done on the basis of the preliminary exam scheduled to be conducted on March 27. The candidates who clear the exam will have to appear for the Main exam. There will be an interview round before the final selection.