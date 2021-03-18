The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the new schedule for document verification (DV) and Physical Standard Test (PST), and the list of the candidates marked absent on its official website. Candidates who were marked absent during the scheduled DV/PST can check the new schedule on the official website uppbpb.gov.in.

The DV/PST began on March 12 and will conclude on March 19.

A total of 17608 candidates were declared qualified to apper for the DV/PST, of which, 14429 were male candidates and 3179 were female candidates. The DV/PST is being conducted at different centres i,e., Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Meerut, Lucknow, Agra, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Bareli.

According to the official notification, “The candidates who were marked absent for the DV/PST between March 12 to 16 may appear for the same on March 19, 2021. The candidates who fail to appear for the DV/PST between March 17 to 19 can appear for the same on March 20, 2021.”

Here’s the direct link to the released notification.

The candidates may use their previous admit card, the Board will not release new admit cards for the new schedule.

List of female candidates marked absent during the scheduled DV/PST.

List of male candidates marked absent during the scheduled DV/PST.

The Board has also released the list of candidates marked absent during the DV/PST round between March 12 to 16. The list of candidates failing to appear between March 17 to 19 shall be released on the website in due course of time.

For further information, candidates are advised to check the official website here.