The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the admit card of the Sub Inspector Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Eligibility Test (PET) on its official website. Candidates eligible to appear for the APPSC SI PET/PST 2021 can download their admit cards from appsc.gov.in till May 6.

According to the APPSC schedule, the commission will conduct the PET/PST from March 31 to May 7 at Police Training Centre ( PTC), Banderdewa.

A total of 25,402 candidates are eligible to appear for SI PET/PST, out of which 6,044 are female candidates and 12,701 male candidates.

Here’s APPSC SI PET/PST schedule.

Steps to download APPSC SI PET/PST admit card:

Visit website appsc.gov.in Click on the link ‘Admit Card’ tab under ‘Candidate’s corner’ Click on the download admit card link Login using mobile no/email id and password to access admit card Download and take printout.

Candidates are advised to carry a valid photo ID card along with the admit card at the venue.