Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the Mains exam schedule 2018 for the posts of ARO, Typist, Asst Librarian, and Translator on its official website. Candidates who have been declared qualified for the Mains examination can check the document verification and examination schedule on the official website ukpsc.gov.in.

According to the official notification, the Commission will conduct the document verification round from March 23 to 25 and April 5 to 9, 2021. A total of 803 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the DV round.

Here’s the direct link to the released notification.

The Mains examination is scheduled to be held on April 29 and 30. The eligible candidates will be able to download their admit cards from April 14.

Steps to check the Mains exam schedule:

Visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in Click on, “UKPSC Exam Schedule 2021 for ARO, Translator, Typist, Assistant Librarian & Others” hyperlink under the Recent Update section Click on the Mains exam schedule The schedule will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Candidates can also check the DV schedule by following the same procedure.

Here’s the direct link to check the DV schedule.

