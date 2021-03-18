The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released the Phase-II result of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) 2020 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the Phase-II examination can check their results on the official website sebi.gov.in.

The Phase-II examination was conducted on February 27, 2021. A total of 243 candidates have been declared qualifies for Phase-III.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 138 vacancies for Grade A (Assistant Manager) - General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Engineering Stream, Research Stream, and Official Language Stream.

Steps to check the Phase-II result:

Visit the official website sebi.gov.in Click on “Careers” under “About” tab Click on Results Click on, “SEBI Grade A Recruitment Exercise 2020 - Results of Phase II online exam held on February 27, 2021...” The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the SEBI 2020 Grade A Assistant Manager Phase-II result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit SEBI’s official website here.