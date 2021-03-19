The National Testing Agency has announced the results (NTA scores) of JEE Main 2021 February session Paper 2 exams. The Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main 2021 Paper 2A: B.Arch. and Paper 2B: B.Planning exams were held on February 23.

Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results for B.Arch and B. Plan papers at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Here’s direct link to check JEE Main 2021 Paper 2 result.

JEE Main 2021 Paper 2 exam was conducted in 329 cities (including 7 cities outside India in Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, and Kuwait). According to NTA, a total of 59,962 candidates had registered for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 25,810 candidates had registered for Paper 2B (B.Planning) examination.

Josyula Venkata Aditya of Telangana received an NTA score of 100 in B.Arch exam, while Jadhav Aditya Sunil of Maharashtra received a 100 NTA score in the B.Planning examination.

The State-wise toppers and their NTA Scores in Paper-2A and Paper 2B examinations have also been released. NTA has also released the final answer key for JEE Main Paper 2.

The JEE Main 2021 Paper 1 result was announced on March 8.

Here’s JEE Main 2021 Paper 2 topper list.

Here’s JEE Main 2021 Paper 2 final answer key.

Steps to check JEE Main Paper 2 score: