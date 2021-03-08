National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the result of the JEE Main 2021 February session on its official website. The JEE Main 2021 was held from February 23 to 26 through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their results from JEE Main website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As per NTA data, over 6.6 lakh candidates had registered for the February session examination out of which 95 per cent of candidates appeared in Paper 1 despite the pandemic.

The provisional answer key for JEE Main 2021 was released on March 1 and objections were invited till March 3. Challenges made by the candidates have been verified by the panel of subject experts and the final answer key was released on February 7.

Steps to check JEE Main 2021 result:

Visit JEE Main website jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on, “JEE Mains February results 2021” on the homepage Login using Application Number and date of birth The JEE Mains 2021 results will be displayed on the screen Download and take a print for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to download the JEE Mains 2021 result.

Taking to Twitter, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank congratulated students on the release on the JEE Mains 2021 result.

Dear students, #JEE(Main) February session 2021 results are out. Congratulations to the students. Till last year, exams were done in 3 languages only but this time exams were conducted in 13 languages & results have been declared in 10 days- Great achievement by @DG_NTA. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) March 8, 2021

The registration process for the upcoming March session has been completed. The second session of JEE Main 2021 is scheduled to be conducted from March 15 to 18. The admit card is expected this week.

The candidates will be able to take admissions to various institutions including — Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and other Government Funded Technical Institutions (GFTIs) based on the JEE Mains result.

This year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, JEE Main is being conducted in multiple sessions — February, March, April and May.