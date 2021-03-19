Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released a list of additional candidates eligible to appear for the interview round for recruitment to the post of Art & Craft Teacher on its official website hssc.gov.in.

The list includes the roll numbers of 153 candidates who shall appear for their interview on March 20 at 9.00 A.M at the HSSC office Bays No. 67-70, Sector-2, Panchkula.

The admit card/call letter for HSSC Arts & Craft Teacher interview can be downloaded from the Commission’s portal or through the direct link here. Candidates will have to enter their roll number to access the admit card.

Here’s HSSC Arts and Craft Teacher interview additional candidates list.

The recruitment drive is being undertaken by HSSC to fill 816 vacant posts of Art & Craft Teacher in the Haryana Education Department.