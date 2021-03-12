Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the interview schedule for recruitment to the post of Art & Craft Teacher on its official website hssc.gov.in. The interviews will be held from March 14-18 at Commission’s office Bays No .67-70, Sector-2, Panchkula.

On the basis of written examination and scrutiny of document for the post of Art & Craft Teacher, HSSC has prepared a list of candidates who have been called for interview/viva-voce provisionally and further subject to the fulfillment of their eligibility conditions as per respective advertisement and service rules. The list contains the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates.

Here’s HSSC Arts and Craft Teacher interview schedule.

Here’s HSSC Arts and Craft Teacher interview candidates list.

HSSC will issue the e-call letters for candidates eligible for the interview round today, March 12.

“The candidates are advised to download the Admit Card for interview from the website of the Commission on/after 12.03.2021 and report at 09.00 A.M as per schedule in the Commission office Bays No. 67-70, Sector-2, Panchkula. They are also directed to bring all original documents, set of attested copies of all documents,” HSSC said in anotice.

The recruitment drive is being undertaken by HSSC to fill 816 vacant posts of Art & Craft Teacher in Haryana Education Department.