Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released results of the 2020 Stenographer Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and Forest Range Officer exam. The written exam of Steno ASI was held on January 10 while that of FRO was conducted on January 17.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the merit list from the BPSSC website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

In total, 866 candidates out of 6,408 who attended the test have cleared the BPSSC Steno ASI exam. The shortlisted candidates will appear for the next level of the recruitment process, details of which will be updated soon. The recruitment drive is being undertaken to fill 133 vacancies.

Here’s BPSSC 2020 Stenographer ASI exam merit list.

On the other hand, 339 candidates out of 18,551 who attended the test have cleared the BPSSC Range Officer of Forests exam. The qualified candidates are eligible to appear for the interview round. The recruitment drive is being undertaken to fill 43 vacancies.

Here’s BPSSC 2020 Range Officer of Forests exam merit list.