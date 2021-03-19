Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Headmaster on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from March 24 to April 23, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 83 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

The candidates must not be less than the age of 21 years and not more than the age of 40 years as on July 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification:

The candidates should have completed Shastri/ Bachelor’s degree (Science/Arts group) with a minimum of 48 percent marks and Shiksha Shastri/ Degree or Diploma in education recognised by National Council for Teacher Education.

The candidates should have minimum 5 years’ of teaching experience in any School.

Application Fee:

The candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 350. Fee concession applicable for candidates from the reserves category. More details available in the notification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Steps to apply for the Headmaster vacancies:

Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” hyperlink under important links Register/ Login suing SSO ID and password Apply for the desired post (the application link to be active soon )

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.