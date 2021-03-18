The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Exam 2018 (TSP and Non-TSP) Phase-II interview schedule on its official website. The Commission will upload the admit card on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in in due course of time.

The Second Phase of the State and Subordinate Services 2018 exam interview is scheduled to be conducted from March 31 to May 7.

Here’s the direct link to check the official notification.

The first phase interview is scheduled to be conducted from March 22 with a total of 300 candidates. The candidates are required to bring their original documents to the interview venue.

“The candidates are requested to check and tally their admit card and original documents for any spelling mistake/ difference. If the candidates find any difference, they have to bring an Affidavit for the same,” read the official notification.

The RPSC conducted the Rajasthan 2018 Mains exams on June 25, 2019 and June 26, 2019.

