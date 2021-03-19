Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the Stenographer Grade C and D Examination 2019 result on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the result on the official website ssc.nic.in.

The Commission conducted the Stenographer Grade C and D Computer Based Examination (CBE) from December 22 to 24, 2021, at various centers all over the country.

A total of 1215 and 7729 candidates have been provisionally qualified for appearing in the Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade C and D, respectively. The cut–off marks fixed by the Commission in the Computer Based Examination and the number of candidates qualified under different categories are available on the Commission’s website.

“The schedule of Skill Test will be communicated by the Regional Offices in due course. Candidates are advised to follow the website of the Regional Offices concerned,” read the official notification.

Steps to check the Stenographer Grade C, D result:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the “Result” tab Click on, “STENO ‘C’ & ‘D’” tab Click on, “STENOGRAPHERS GRADE ‘C’ & ‘D’ EXAMINATION 2019 - LIST OF THE CANDIDATES QUALIFIED IN COMPUTER BASED EXAMINATION FOR SKILL TEST FOR THE POST OF STENOGRAPHERS GRADE ‘C’ and ‘D’ (IN ROLL NO ORDER)“ The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Also, after the evaluation, the Commission has decided to release the final answer keys from March 26 to April 25.

“Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be made available on the website of the Commission on 23.03.2021. This facility will be available from 23.03.2021 to 13.04.2021. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on Result/ Marks tab on the candidate dashboard,” read the official notification.

