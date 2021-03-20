Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has announced the result of the Joint Admission Test For Masters or JAM 2021 on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the entrance exam can check and download their result from jam.iisc.ac.in.

IISc Bangalore conducted the JAM 2021 examination on February 14 for admission to various master’s programmes at IITs.

The IIT JAM 2021 final answer keys were released on March 18.

Steps to check IIT JAM 2021 result:

Visit official website jam.iisc.ac.in Click on the link ‘JAM 2021 Results are announced’

Enter Enrolment ID/Email ID and password to login Check result and download copy.

Here’s direct link to IIT JAM 2021 result.

According to the schedule released on the official website, candidates will be allowed to submit the application form for admission through the JAM portal from April 15 to 28. The first admission list will be released on June 16, and the second and third lists will be released on July 1 and 16, respectively.