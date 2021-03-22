Indian Army has invited online applications from eligible unmarried Male Engineering Graduates for 133rd Technical Graduate Course (TGC-133) on its official website. Interested and eligible can apply for the same on its official website joinindianarmy.nic.in till March 26. The application process started on February 25, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 40 vacancies, of which, 11 vacancies are for Civil/ Building Construction Technology, 3 for Mechanical, 4 for Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics, 9 for Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Technology/ MSc Computer Science, 3 for Information Technology, 2 for Electronics & Telecommunication, 1 for Telecommunication Engineering, 1 for Electronics & Communication, 1 for Satellite Communication, 3 for Aeronautical/ Aerospace/ Avionics, 1 for Automobile Engineering, and 1 for Textile Engineering.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

The candidate must have achieved the age of 20 years and must not be more than the age of 27 years as on July 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply. Candidates studying in the final year of Engineering degree course should be able to submit proof of passing the Engineering Degree Examination alongwith mark sheets of all semesters/years by July 1, 2021, and produce the Engineering Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at Indian Military Academy (IMA).

Such candidates will be inducted on Additional Bond Basis for recovery of the cost of training at IMA, as notified from time to time as well as stipend and pay and allowances paid, in case they fail to produce the requisite degree certificate.

Steps to apply for TGC-133 recruitment 2021:

Visit Army website joinindianarmy.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘Officers Entry Apply’ Register using personal and contact details Fill application form Submit the form and print a downloaded copy

