UP Metro answer key 2024 released for Executive/ Non-Executive posts; submit suggestions by May 20
Candidates can download their answer keys from the official website lmrcl.com.
The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) has released the provisional answer key for the recruitment exam to various Executive/Non-Executive posts including Station controller-cum-Train operator, Junior Engineer, Maintainer and others. Eligible candidates can download their answer keys from the official website lmrcl.com.
Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by May 20, 2024. A fee of Rs 50 is applicable per suggestion.
“Candidates are advised to submit Objections in the Question Paper and/or Answer Keys through the link mentioned in home page only. Objections through any other mode/means/channel shall not be entertained by UPMRC,” reads the notification.
The recruitment exam was conducted from May 11 to 14, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 439 Executive and Non-Executive posts in the UP Metro Rail Corporation.
Steps to download UP Metro answer key 2024
Visit the official website lmrcl.com
On the homepage, go to the ‘Careers’ tab
Go to the answer key link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the answer key
Raise objections, if any
Direct link to download UP Metro answer key 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.