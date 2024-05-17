The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation ( UPMRC ) has released the provisional answer key for the recruitment exam to various Executive/Non-Executive posts including Station controller-cum-Train operator, Junior Engineer, Maintainer and others. Eligible candidates can download their answer keys from the official website lmrcl.com .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by May 20, 2024. A fee of Rs 50 is applicable per suggestion.

“Candidates are advised to submit Objections in the Question Paper and/or Answer Keys through the link mentioned in home page only. Objections through any other mode/means/channel shall not be entertained by UPMRC,” reads the notification.

The recruitment exam was conducted from May 11 to 14, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 439 Executive and Non-Executive posts in the UP Metro Rail Corporation.

Steps to download UP Metro answer key 2024

Visit the official website lmrcl.com On the homepage, go to the ‘Careers’ tab Go to the answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Raise objections, if any

Direct link to download UP Metro answer key 2024.