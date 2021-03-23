Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has released the Junior Office Assistant (IT) provisional answer key on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the answer key from the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

The examination was conducted on March 21.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key by March 29, 2021, till 5.00 PM via post or in person. Objections through mail will not be accepted.

Steps to download the provisional answer key:

Visit the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Latest Notification” section Click on “Provisional Answer Key for the Post of Junior Office Assistant (IT) Post Code-817” The answer key will appear in PDF format Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the provisional answer key.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1868 vacancies. The recruitment process began in September 2020 for a total of 1160 posts of Junior Office Assistant (IT) on a contract basis for various Departments/ Boards/ Corporations/ Autonomous Bodies including the posts of HP State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd. Further, 709 posts were clubbed and the number of posts was increased to 1869.

