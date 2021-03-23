The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services Main exam 2020 result on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result on the official website upsc.gov.in.

The Civil Services Main 2020 examination was conducted from January 8 to 17.

The qualified candidates will now have to appear for the Personality Test (Interview) for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’).

The Personality Test will be conducted in the Union Public Service Commission’s office at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The call letters for the same will be made available to download from the Commission’s website upsc.gov.in and upsconline.in.

Candidates are also required to fill the online Detailed Application Form-II to indicate their order preferences for services — IAS, IPS, IRS, and others. The UPSC CSE DAF-II will be available on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission from March 25 to April 5, till 6.00 PM.

Steps to download the CSE 2020 result:

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in Click on “Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020” under the What’s New section The result will appear in PDF format Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the CSE 2020 result.