The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has notified 1,277 vacancies of Sub-Inspector (Confidential), Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk), and Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts) in the state police force.

The Board will start the online application process for the posts on May 1 at the UPPRPB website uppbpb.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online on or before May 31. An application fee of Rs 400 is applicable.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1,277 vacancies, out of which, 624 vacancies are for Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk), 358 for Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts), and 295 for Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential).

Here’s UPPRPB recruitment notification.

Age limit

An applicant must be at least 21 years of age and should not be more than 28 years as of July 2021.

Educational Qualification

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk): A candidate applying for the position should have a Bachelor’s Degree in any stream from a recognized university.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts): A candidate applying for the position must have completed his/her Graduation in Accounts or Commerce.

Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential): A candidate should possess a Bachelor’s Degree in any stream from a recognized university.

Selection procedure

UPPRPB will recruit candidates on the basis of an online exam, physical efficiency test, medical test and document verification.