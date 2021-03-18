The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the admit card of the screening test for Junior Engineer recruitment on its official website. Registered candidates can download the admit card from the APSC website apsc.nic.in.

APSC Junior Engineer Screening Test 2020 for Civil, Mechanical and Electrical posts is scheduled to be held on March 21 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. The first session will be held for the subject General Studies and the second session for Civil/Mechanical/Electrical Engineering paper.

The Commission has also released the list of candidates whose applications have been accepted/rejected for the screening test on its website.

Here’s APSC JE 2020 Screening Test schedule.

Steps to download APSC JE Screening Test 2020 admit card:

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in Under the ‘Important Links’ section, click on the ‘call letter/admit card’ Click on the admit card link for Civil/Mechanical/Electrical Enter roll to view admit card Download and take a printout.

APSC is conducting the recruitment drive to hire 12 Junior Engineers (6 Mechanical, 3 Civil and 3 Electrical) in the Directorate of Inland Water Transport, Assam under the Transport Department.