Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Asst Architect 2020 interview schedule and the list of selected and rejected candidates for the interview round on its official website apsc.nic.in. Assam Public Service Commission will hold the interview/ viva-voce for the post of Assistant Architect in the Directorate of Museum under Cultural Affairs Department at its office at Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati-22.

According to the official notification, the interview is scheduled to be conducted on April 8 and 9. The document verification will begin from 9.00 AM and the interview process will start from 10.30 AM.

Candidates will be able to download their admit card from April 1, 2021. No intimation letter to the eligible candidates shall be sent separately by post.

Candidates can raise their queries by sending e-mail to apscquery@gmail.com or in person by visiting the office during working hour on or before March 29, 2021.

Steps to download the interview schedule:

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in Click on “Notification regarding Interview/Viva-Voce for the post of Assistant Architect in the Directorate of Museum under Cultural Affairs Department...” under Latest Updates section The interview schedule will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check and download the interview schedule.

Here’s the direct link to check the list of selected candidates for the post of Assistant Architect.

Here’s the direct link to check the rejected candidates for the post of Assistant Architect.

