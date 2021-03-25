Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the GD Constable 2021 notification today on its official website. Interested candidates are suggested to visit the official website ssc.nic.in to check the detailed notification for the recruitment of SSC GD constable.

SSC conducts the examination every year for recruitment of Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles.

According to the calendar released earlier, candidates will be allowed to apply for the exam till May 10, 2021.

Here’s the direct link to check the examination calendar.

Class 10 pass candidates are eligible for this recruitment and the selection is done on the basis of a computer-based test, physical efficiency test, physical standard test and medical exam.

As per a report by NDTV, in the last Constable (GD) recruitment, a total of 54593 vacancies were announced to be filled. A total of 30,41,284 candidates had appeared for the exam.

According to a report by JAGRAN Josh, the applicants should have achieved the age of 18 years to must not be more than the age of 23 years. Shortlisted candidates will be called for computer based SSC GD Constable Examination scheduled to be conducted from August 2 to 25, 2021.

