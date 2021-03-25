Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result of the Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination 2021 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result from the official website upsc.gov.in.

A total of 444 candidates have been declared qualified for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2021, of which, 107 are for the service of Jr Hydrologist, 55 for Geophysicist, and 282 for Chemist/ Chemical.

The UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist preliminary exam 2021 was conducted on February 21. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 40 vacancies, of which, 15 posts are for Chemists in the Geological Survey of India, 16 posts of Scientist ‘B’ (Hydrogeology), 6 posts of Scientist ‘B’(Geophysics), and 3 of Scientist ‘B’(Chemical).

Steps to check the Prelims result 2021:

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in Click on “Written Result: Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2021” under the What’s New section Click on the document against Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 The result will appear in the PDF format Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check and download the Geo-Scientist 2021 prelims result.

The qualified candidates will now have to appear for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2021 scheduled to be conducted on July 17 and 18, 2021.

“The candidates may download their e-Admit Cards from the Commission’s Website around 03 weeks before the commencement of the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination-2021,” read the official notification.

Candidates will also be able to check the marks and cut-off marks for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination 2021 on the Commission’s website once the entire process of the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination-2021 is over i.e., after the declaration of its final result.