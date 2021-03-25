Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the examination schedule for recruitment to the various posts in different departments. Registered candidates can check the schedule on the official website hpsc.gov.in.

According to the official notification, the examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 30, 2021, in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

The examination will consist of two Papers — General Studies (Paper-I) and Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) (Paper-II). Both the question papers will be bilingual and consist of objective type (multiple choices) questions and each paper shall be of two hours duration.

“For each wrong answer, one-fourth (0.25) mark shall be deducted. The Paper-II i.e., Civil Services Aptitude Test shall be a qualifying paper with minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33 percent. The result of the preliminary examination shall be based on the marks obtained in paper-I only, provided that the candidate has scored 33 percent marks in Civil Services Aptitude Test (Paper-II), read the official notification.

“Details regarding the examination centres and procedure for downloading of the admit card will be informed to the candidates through another announcement which will be displayed on the Commission’s website i,e. http://hpsc.gov.in, in due course of time,” read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 156 vacancies, of which, 48 vacancies are for HCS (Executive Branch), 7 for Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), 14 for Excise & Taxation Officer (ETO), 5 for District Food & Supplies Controller (DFSC), 4 for ‘A’ Class Tehsildar, 1 for Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies (ARCS), 5 for Assistant Excise & Taxation Officer (AETO), 46 for Block Development &Panchayat Officer (BDPO), 3 for Traffic Manager (TM), 2 for District Food & Supplies Officer (DFSO), and 21 for Assistant Employment Officer (AEO).

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.