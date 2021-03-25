The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the schedule and list of candidates not being able to appear for the Jail Warder, Firemen, and Constable recruitment Physical Efficiency Test (PET) on its official website uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates who missed the PET scheduled from March 22 to 25 can now appear for the same on March 26 at 3.00 PM.

The Commission has released two lists of candidates eligible to appear for the PET on March 26. A total of 885 candidates have been called for the PET tomorrow.

Here’s the direct link to the PET schedule of 880 candidates.

Here’s the direct link to the PET schedule of 5 candidates.

Earlier, the Commission had released the PET schedule for over 14,000 candidates. The PET began on March 22 at eight locations across UP.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 5805 vacancies, of which, 2065 vacancies are for Fireman post, 3012 for male Jail Warden, 626 for female Jail Warden, and 102 for Constable.

