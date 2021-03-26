The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive (Mains) exam 2018 marks on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the same on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in using their roll number and date of birth.

The Mains examination was conducted from December 3 to December 5, 2019, in two sessions — 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. RPSC had conducted the preliminary examinations from December 16 to 18, 2018.

A total of 2164 candidates have been declared qualified for the interview round, of which, 1961 candidates are from Civil, 192 from Mechanical/ Electrical, and 11 from Panchayati Raj. The interview schedule and the date for the admit card release will be conveyed to the candidates in due course of time.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 916 vacancies under the RPSC Engineering Services examination 2018.

Steps to download Asst Engineer Exam Mains marks:

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Click on “Marks for Asst. Engineer Exam 2018 (Mains) - Mechanical, Electrical, Civil and Agriculture” Key in your roll number, date of birth and security pin Download and take a printout of the marksheet for future reference

