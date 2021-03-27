Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will soon conclude the Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC) 2020 second mop-up round registration on its official website. Interested and qualified candidates can apply for admission to the vacant seats of Bihar Veterinary College at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

“Those candidates who have already duly submitted the online application form earlier for UGMAC-2020 and are interested to take admission on the vacant seats in Bihar Veterinary College on the basis of 2nd MOP-UP round counselling of UGMAC-2020 are also required to do fresh Registration and duly submit the application form with requisite fee,” read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Important Dates:

Commencement of online registration: March 23

Last date to apply for online registration: March 27 by 10.00 PM

Last date to pay the registration fee: March 27 by 11.59 PM

Publication of Merit list of UGMAC-2020: April 1

Proposed date of Offline Counselling (2nd MOP-UP Round): April 3

Steps to apply for the counselling:

Visit the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in Click on “Online Application Portal of Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling(UGMAC)-2020” under Online Application Forms Register and login Fill in the details and upload the required documents Pay the application fee Download and take a printout of the application fee

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.