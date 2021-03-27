The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) will close the online applications for the recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer today. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website ppsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 612 vacancies, of which, 27 are for Junior Engineer (Civil) in Punjab Water Resource Management posts and 585 for the Junior Engineer (Civil) in the Department of Water Resource posts. The Competitive Examination is scheduled to be conducted in the month of April 2021, tentatively.

The last date for depositing the application fee is April 5, 2021.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

The candidates must have attained the age of 18 years and must not be more than the age of 37 years as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification:

JE in the Department of Water Resource: The candidates should hold a three years Diploma of Junior Engineer in Civil Engineering from a State Technical Education Board or from recognized University or Institution. Punjabi of Matric or its equivalent qualification.

JE in the Punjab Water Resource Management: The candidates should hold a three years Diploma of Junior Engineer in Civil Engineering from recognized Boards/University/ Institution. Punjabi of Matric or its equivalent qualification, reports JAGRAN Josh.

Steps to apply for PPSC JE 2021:

Visit the official website ppsc.gov.in Click on “Apply for the post” under the Online Registration section Read the details carefully and proceed Fill in the application form and submit Pay the application fee

Here’s the direct link to apply for the PPSC JE posts.

Selection Process:

The selection will be done on the basis of the Competitive Examination to be conducted for recruitment to these posts in the month of April 2021.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.