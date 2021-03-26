Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the final list of the shortlisted candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant in Bank’s Chandigarh and Shima Office on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the list from the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

RBI conducted the recruitment drive to fill 926 vacancies of Assistants in various offices of the Bank. A preliminary exam was held on February 14 and 15 last year, results of which were announced on March 17, 2020. The mains was held on 22 November 2020.

Steps to check the list of shortlisted candidates:

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in Go to the “Current Vacancies” section and click on the results tab Click on “Recruitment for the post of Assistant - 2019: Display of Roll Numbers of Finally Selected Candidates for Appointment in the Bank’s Chandigarh & Shimla Office” Click on “Roll Numbers of Finally Selected Candidates” The list will appear in PDF format Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check the list of qualified candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.