Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards of the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2020 Tier-1 exam. The SSC CHSL 2020 admit card is available on all the regional websites of the Commission.

SSC will conduct the CHSL 2020 Tier-1 exam from April 12 to April 27 at various exam centres across the country.

The one-hour exam will comprise of objective type, multiple choice questions. The questions will be set in both English and Hindi. For each wrong answer there will be negative marking of .50 marks.

Candidates who clear the Tier I exam will have to appear for the Tier II exam which will be of descriptive type (pen and paper), followed by Tier III which will consist of skill test and typing test.

SSC CHSL 2020 is being conducted to fill up 4,726 posts in 43 different Central Government Ministries, departments and agencies.

Here’s direct link to download SSC CHSL 2020 Tier 1 admit card.

Steps to download SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-1 admit card:

• Visit the SSC regional website

• Click on the admit card link available on the home page

• Login using registration ID, date of birth

• Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Download admit card and take printout.