The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Delhi Police Constable 2020 final answer key on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the SSC Delhi Police Constable CBT examination, 2020, can check the final answer key on the SSC’s website ssc.nic.in till April 15, 2021, by 6.00 PM.

“The candidates may take a printout of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the provided link. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 25.03.2021 (06:00 PM) to 15.04.2021 (06:00 PM),” read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to check the official notification.

Steps to check the final answer key:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination-2020 (Computer Based Examination): Uploading of Final Answer Keys...” Click on the link appeared on the screen Key in your login credentials and submit Download and take a printout of the final answer key

Here’s the direct link to check and download the final answer key.

Earlier, the Commission had declared the result of Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination-2020 (Computer Based Examination) on March 15, 2021. A total of 67,740 candidates were declared qualified.

The SSC Delhi Police Constable CBT exam was conducted from November 27 to December 14, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 5,846 vacancies, of which, 1,944 vacancies are for female constables and 3,902 are for male candidates.