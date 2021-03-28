The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the scorecard of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2021. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check and download their scorecard at the GATE website gate.iitb.ac.in.

The GATE 2021 exams were conducted on February 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14. The result was declared on March 20.

The GATE scorecards will be available on the website till June 30. However, candidates can also access the scorecards between July 1 and December 31 by paying an additional charge of Rs 500.

Here’s direct link to download GATE 2021 scorecard.

Steps to download GATE 2021 scorecard: