Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of Assistant Professors in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In total, 28 vacancies for the post of Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor in various fields has been notified. Candidates are advised to read the recruitment advertisement carefully before applying.

Candidates can apply at the UPSC website upsconline.nic.in till April 15. Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 25 only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using online payment options.

The upper age limit for the post is 40 years. Candidates can check other eligibility criteria like educational qualification, experience, etc in the recruitment advertisement available on the UPSC website.

Here’s UPSC Assistant Professor recruitment 2021 advertisement.

Steps to apply for UPSC Asst Professor recruitment 2021:

Visit UPSC recruitment website UPSConline.nic.in Click on the link ‘ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS’ Click on ‘Apply Now’ next to the desired post Fill the application form, upload documents and submit Pay the application fee Download the submitted form and take printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for UPSC Asst Professor recruitment 2021.