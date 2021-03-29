The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has announced the postponement of the Assistant Professor interview on its official website. The qualified candidates who have applied for the post of Assistant Professor for Information Technology, Computer Science, Computer Application, Political Science, and Chemistry can check the new interview schedule on the CGPSC’s official website psc.cg.gov.in.

According to the official notification, “The DV/ interview schedule for Assistant Professor - Information Technology, Computer Science, Computer Application, and Political Science has been scheduled to April 6, 2021, which earlier was to be held on March 30, 2021. The DV/ interview schedule for Assistant Professor Chemistry has been scheduled for April 17 which earlier was scheduled on April 12.”

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Earlier, the Commission had also uploaded the interview call letter and other documents along with the interview schedule. The qualified candidates will have to present the essential documents along with the interview call letter.

Steps to download the interview schedule:

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on, “NOTIFICATION FOR POSTPONEMENT OF INTERVIEW OF ASSISTANT PROFESSOR (INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, COMPUTER SCIENCE, COMPUTER APPLICATION...” The interview schedule will appear on screen in PDF format Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

A total of 493 candidates have been shortlisted for the DV and interview round. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 249 vacancies of Assistant Professor in various streams. The written examination was conducted on 5,6 and 8 November 2020 and the result for the same was released on January 19, 2021.