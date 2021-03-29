The Director General of Police, Government of Goa has announced more than 1000 vacancies for the recruitment to the post of Police Constable, Police Sub Inspector, Constable, Searcher, Assistant Sub Inspector, Photographer, Laboratory Technician, Stenographer, and Lower Division Clerk (LDC) on its website citizen.goapolice.gov.in.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website at citizen.goapolice.gov.in till April 30, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1097 posts, of which, 145 vacancies are for the post of Police Sub Inspector, 857 for Police Constable post, 1 for Searcher, 6 for Asst Sub Inspector (Wireless Operator), 1 for Photographer, 2 for Laboratory Technician, 11 for Police Constable (Bandman), 1 for Police Constable (Mast Luskar), 29 for Police Constable (Wireless Messenger), 1 for Stenographer, 34 for Lower Division Clerk.

Here’s the direct link to check and download the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

The applicants who are applying for the post of Police Sub Inspector must have attained the age of 20 years and must not be more than the age of 28 years; for Police Constable, the candidates must be between the age of 18 years to 28 years; for Police Constable (Mast Luskar), the candidates must be between the age of 18 years to 22 years; for others, the candidates must not be more than the age of 45 years.

Educational Qualification:

The candidates applying for the post of Police Sub Inspector must hold a graduation degree or have passed Class 12 with Diploma in Security and Investigation Technology; for Police Constable post, the candidates must have passed Class 10; for Asst Sub Inspector (Wireless Operator) post, the candidates must hold SSC and Diploma in Electronics. More details on the notification.

Application Fees:

The candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay a fee of Rs 200 and Rs 100 for candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD/ EWS/ EX – Serviceman category.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit in the written examination. If two or more candidates score equal marks in the written exam, their merit will be fixed as per date of birth i.e., older candidates will be considered first, reports Hindustan Times.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.