The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has extended the online registration deadline for VITEEE 2021. Candidates willing to apply for the engineering entrance test examination can apply on the official website vit.ac.in. The institute, however, has yet not announced the last date for the online application process which earlier was March 30, 2021.

The institute has also announced the tentative dates of the entrance examination which earlier was expected to be conducted from the second to third week of April. According to the updated dates, the examinations are scheduled to begin on June 18 and conclude on June 26, 2021.

The dates for counselling and class commencement are yet to be released. Candidates may check the new dates on the official website.

Steps to apply for VITEEE 2021:

Visit the official website vit.ac.in Click on ‘VITEEE 2021 / B.Tech.Admissions 2021 - Apply now’ option on the top of the website To submit their applications, candidates are first required to register themselves Click on Register to generate your login credentials and proceed further

Candidates applying for the Undergraduate Engineering admission in 2021 should have secured a minimum aggregate of 60% in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology in the qualifying examination (+2/Intermediate).

Candidates are advised to visit viteee.vit.ac.in for more details.

The institute offers multiple courses on Engineering in multiple streams along with B.Des Industrial Design course.