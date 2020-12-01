The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) on Tuesday began the registration process for VITEEE 2021, its engineering entrance exam, on its official website vit.ac.in. Candidates are allowed to submit their applications till March 30, 2021.

According to the schedule released on the website, VITEEE 2021 is likely to be held from the second to third week of April. The counselling process has been tentatively scheduled for the first week of May. Classes are likely to begin in the second week of July.

How to apply:

Visit the official website vit.ac.in. Click on ‘VITEEE 2021 / B.Tech.Admissions 2021 - Apply now’ option on the top of the website. To submit their applications, candidates are first required to register themselves Click on Register to generate your login credentials and proceed further

Eligibility: Candidates applying for the Undergraduate Engineering admission in 2021 should have secured minimum aggregate of 60% in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology in the qualifying examination (+2/Intermediate).

Candidates are advised to visit viteee.vit.ac.in for more details.

The institute offers multiple courses on Engineering in multiple streams along with B.Des Industrial Design course.