Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is currently accepting online applications for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test-2021 (TS EAMCET-2021) on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the TS EAMCET 2021 at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The state-level entrance exam is scheduled to be held from July 5 to 9 and will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU) on behalf of TSCHE. The exam is the prerequisite for admission into various UG professional courses offered in the state of Telangana.

Candidates can apply for TS EAMCET 2021 up to May 18 without a late fee and till June 28 with the late fee. The application fee for Engineering and Agriculture & Medical is Rs 800 each. Candidates applying for all three subjects will have to pay Rs 1,600.

Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification for EAMCET 2021 available on the website to determine eligibility criteria, syllabi, etc.

Here’s TS EAMCET 2021 detailed notification.

Steps to apply for TS EAMCET 2021:

Visit website eamcet.tsche.ac.in Click on, ‘Pay Registration Fee’ Fill in the details and pay the application fee Proceed to fill the application form Fill in the details and preview/ submit Download and print the application for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for TS EAMCET 2021.