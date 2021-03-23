Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test-2021 or TS ECET-2021 registration process has begun on its official website. The entrance exam will be conducted on July 1 this year for Diploma and B.Sc. (Mathematics) candidates for admission into second year B.E/B.Tech/B.Pharma courses.

Candidates can apply for TSECET 2021 at ecet.tsche.ac.in up to May 17 without a late fee and till June 28 with a late fee. The registration fee is Rs 800. The registration fee is Rs 400 for SC/ST/PH candidates and Rs 800 for others.

TSECET 2021 will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The entrance exam will be held at 18 regional centres (14 in Telangana and 4 in Andhra Pradesh) in a computer-based mode. The exam will be held in two sessions: 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification available on the portal for TS ECET to know more details regarding eligibility criteria, exam pattern, etc.

Here’s TS ECET 2021 detailed notification.

Steps to apply for TS ECET 2021: