The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala has released the schedule of the Class 12 board exam 2021. The DHSE Plus 2 exams will be held in an offline mode from April 8 to 26.

However, the Class 12 exams for Arts will end on April 22. The duration of the exam is different for subjects with practicals and without practicals. For subjects without practicals, the exams will start at 9.40 AM and end at 12.30 PM.

Here’s direct link to Kerala DHSE Class 12 exam schedule.

The board exams will start with Sociology, Anthropology, Electronic Service Technology (old) and Electronic Systems papers on April 8. For Arts students, the exam will begin with the Mains paper on April 8. For subjects without practicals, the students will be provided with 20 minutes cool-off time.