The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has announced the interview schedule for the recruitment to the post of Sub-Divisional Information and Cultural Officer on its official website. Candidates can check the interview schedule on the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

The Commission has also released the e-admit cards, candidates can download the same from the official website starting today.

According to the official notification, the interview is scheduled to be conducted from April 5 to 19, 2021, in two shifts — 11.00 AM and 1.30 PM.

Here’s the direct link to official notification.

Steps to download the interview schedule:

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in Click on, “SCHEDULE OF INTERVIEW FOR RECTT. TO THE POST OF SUB-DIVISIONAL INFORMATION AND CULTURAL OFFICER, IN THE WEST BENGAL SUB-ORDINATE...” The schedule will appear on the screen in PDF format Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check the interview schedule.

A total of 50 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview round.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “DOWNLOAD CALL LETTER (FOR INTERVIEW/ PERSONALITY TEST)” under Candidate’s Corner Click on “Click Here” against CALL LETTER OF SUB-DIVISIONAL INFORMATION AND CULTURAL OFFICER... Key in your login credentials and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.