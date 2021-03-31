Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the revised examination schedule for various posts including Assistant Librarian and Junior Librarian-2017, Food Safety Officer-2019, Industrial Promotion Officer-2019, and Junior Assistant (GA Rent Department and OSSC) on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the examinations can check and download the new schedule from the official website ossc.gov.in.

According to the official notification, the Computer Skill Test for the post of Assistant Librarian and Junior Librarian-2017 is scheduled to be conducted on April 20, 2021. The Mains exam for Food Safety Officer will be held on April 23.

The Commission will conduct the Mains Examination for the vacancies of Industrial Promotion Officer-2019 from April 27 to 29 and the exam for the post of Junior Assistant will be held on May 5 and 6.

Steps to download the revised schedule:

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in Click on “View PDF” against the Short Notice Regarding Reschedule of Certain Examinations The schedule will get downloaded Check and take a printout for future reference

Also, the Commission has released the notification inviting online applications for the recruitment to the posts of Assistant Fodder Development Officer and Senior Laboratory Assistant. The registration process begins today, ie., March 31 and is scheduled to conclude on April 30. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 4 vacancies, of which, 2 are for Assistant Fodder Development Officer posts and 2 for Senior Laboratory Assistant posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.