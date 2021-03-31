The Municipal Corporation Chandigarh has invited applications to fill a total of 172 vacancies on its official website. The Corporation will commence the application process from April 8. According to a report by Hindustan Times, this recruitment drive Corporation’s first recruitment initiative in more than a decade.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 81 firemen, 1 station fire officer, 41 clerks, 2 SDEs, 4 JEs, sub-inspectors (enforcement department), law officers, draftsmen, drivers and data entry operators, among other posts.

The last MC recruitment was held in 2010 for various posts of Sub-Divisional Engineers (SDE), Junior Engineers (JE), and Firemen. For other posts such as clerks, the recruitment was conducted in 2004.

The online application process is expected to begin on April 8 and will conclude on May 3. The last date to pay the application fee is May 8. Panjab University will conduct the exams and declare the results, reports ToI.

Various departments of the MCC are facing acute staff shortage. More than 55 percent of posts in the permanent category are vacant. In the medical department, there are 1,240 vacancies that are lying vacant and 934 are filled out of the total 2,174 permanent sanctioned posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.