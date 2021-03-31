Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to 125 posts of Junior Engineers (Civil) in the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at PPSC website ppsc.gov.in.

The last date for submitting the online application form is April 20 while the application fee can be paid till April 27.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: Candidates should not be below 18 years and above 37 years of age as on January 1, 2021.

Educational qualification: A candidate should possess Diploma in Civil Engineering from the State Board of Technical Education or its equivalent higher qualification. Punjabi of Matriculation (Class 10) or its equivalent standard is essential.

Here’s PPSC JE (Civil) recruitment 2021 notification.

Recruitment exam

PPSC shall hold a competitive examination for recruitment to these posts tentatively in May 2021 details of which can be seen the “General information For the Candidates” of each post available on the website. Candidates will be recruited on the basis of the written exam.

Fee

Candidates are required to pay an online application fee of Rs 500 and an exam fee of Rs 2,500. There are relaxations to the amount for reserved categories.

Steps to apply for PPSC JE (Civil) recruitment 2021:

Visit PPSC website ppsc.gov.in Click on ‘Open Advertisement’ — ‘Apply/View’ for the notified post Click on ‘Apply Online’ Fill application form, upload documents Pay application/exam fee and submit Download application form and print a copy.

Here’s direct link to apply for PPSC JE (Civil) recruitment 2021.

Recruitment of Junior Electrical Engineer

PPSC has also invited applications for two posts of Junior Engineer (Electrical) in the same Department. The application process, age limit, recruitment exam and fee structure details remain the same as for Junior Civil Engineer.

Candidates should possess a Diploma in Electrical Engineering.

Here’s PPSC JE (Electrical) recruitment 2021 notification.